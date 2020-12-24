4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 699 active cases

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County Wednesday spiked to 699 with the reporting of 228 new cases and four new deaths.

That brings the current number of COVID-19 related deaths of county residents to 154 since the pandemic began.

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management Wednesday night shows there is one COVID-19 positive inmate being quarantined at the Grayson County Jail.

Additionally, there are two positive juvenile detainees isolated in the Grayson County Juvenile Detention system.

The report did not state how many Grayson County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday because the information was not available from the state when the report was being written. However, that number was 70 on Tuesday. There a number of local providers who have received shipments of the vaccine, but there are state restrictions on who can get it at this point.

"Some enrolled providers will not be administering COVID-19 vaccine to the general public but only to special populations they currently serve, such as nursing homes vaccinating only their residents and staff," the report stated.

Local providers who have received shipments, include the following:

Brookshires Pharmacy 127, 11205 N Hwy 289, Pottsboro;

Center for Family Medicine, 1906 Hwy 82W, Sherman;

Premier Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, 5012 S US HWY 75, Denison;

Texoma Medical Center, 5016 S. US HWY 75, Denison,

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 1624 N Travis, Sherman.

On Wednesday afternoon, the largest number of the active cases of COVID-19 in the county were in Sherman with 309 cases up from 235 the day before. The second highest number of cases were in Denison with 161 up from 128 the day before. Van Alstyne had 39 cases on Wednesday, up from 38 on Tuesday. Howe and Pottsboro each had 33 cases Wednesday. Howe had 26 on Tuesday and Pottsboro had 25. Whitesboro had 25 cases on Wednesday up from 16 on Tuesday. Gunter had 20 cases on Wednesday up from 15 on Tuesday. Gordonville had 18 cases on Wednesday up from 13 on Tuesday. Whitewright had 17 cases on Wednesday up from 13 on Tuesday. Bells had 16 cases on Wednesday up from 14 on Tuesday. Collinsville had ten cases on Wednesday up from eight on Tuesday. Sadler had nine cases on Wednesday up from eight on Tuesday. Knollwood had five cases on Wednesday which was the same number reported for that city on Tuesday. Tom Bean had three cases on Wednesday which was the same number reported for that city on Tuesday.

The report stated that on Wednesday, there had been 184 visits to emergency rooms in the county. Forty-one or 22.28 percent of those were COVID-19 related. There were 19 COVID-19 related admissions to hospitals in Grayson County for that time period. There were 108 Grayson County residents hospitalized related to COVID-19 during that same time period.

Grayson County hospitals were 73-100 percent capacity during that same time period and there were zero ICU beds available in the county during that time period. Hospitals in Grayson County had a COVID-19 capacity of 32-43.84 percent during that time period.