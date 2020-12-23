Sherman requests bids for $2.5M Moore Street rebuild

As construction on the new Sherman High School comes to a close, the city of Sherman is continuing its work on the roadways that will support the campus.

Earlier this month, the city of Sherman released a request for bids for the construction of the new Moore Street. The project will see Moore rebuilt ultimately as a four-lane road connecting FM 1417 to West Travis Street on the outskirts of the high school site.

City officials said the proposed contract would feature the first phase of the project, which would be expanded as traffic and development demands.

"During the design of this project, the west two lanes were designed for what will ultimately be a four-lane, median-divided road, similar to what West Travis looks like now," Assistant City Manager Clint Philpott said.

For the city of Sherman, the construction and improvement of Moore Street will fill multiple needs. Beyond the high school itself, the city is predicting that the land near the site could be a prime location for residential and commercial development.

In 2019, developers with Munson realty signed a development agreement with the city for what could become The Village — a 600 acre mixed-use development supporting 2,300 new housing units.

The new Moore Street will connect to a previous phase of Moore Street that was expanded in anticipation of the school site. The route would deviate from the current footprint and connect to FM 1417 at Flannary Road rather than Farmington.

City officials said the plans for Moore Street have shifted slightly as more concrete numbers have come in regarding the cost of the roadway. Philpott said higher-than-anticipated estimates for the project have led the city to break the contract into parts as bid alternates.

The proposal will include bid alternates for sidewalks and a 12-inch water main that were initially proposed for the project. City officials believe the project could come it at about $2.5 million, or about $3.1 million with the bid alternatives.

Councilmember Josh Stevenson said he would prefer to do the water main project now, if possible, to ensure that it ultimately does get done.

"When it goes to projects like that, if you don't do it upfront, the chances of it getting done diminish over time," he said. "If we have the money, I'd like to get that project done now."

The project could be funded with little to no debt on the city's part. Philpott said the project would be funded using the proceeds from the sale of land to the west of the high school site.

City officials currently plan to present the results of the bidding phase to the council some time in January of February.