Houston retires from GCEC after 20 years

After 20 years of service, Ray Houston has announced his retirement as director of the Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative. The announcement came during a board meeting on Dec. 17.

"We cannot thank Ray enough for his service to the members of Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative," GCEC said in a press release issued Monday.

Houston joined the cooperative as its director in 2001. Outside of his work with GCEC, Houston also serves as the vice president and cooperative vice president for the Grayson-Collin Communications. He also recently stepped down as the alternative director of power provider Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative in Rockwall.

Prior to joining the cooperative, Houston spent nearly a quarter-century in the banking industry, with work in Howe, Bells and Sherman. Houston's work with Howe also went into the public sector where he served as city administrator and building inspector.

Houston has also been active in the horse & cattle and farming industries with work in the Grayson County Sheriff's Posse, Texoma Quarter Horse Association and Texas Foundation Quarter Horse Association, among other groups.