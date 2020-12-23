Grayson County's COVID-19 death total goes to 150

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

One hundred and fifty Grayson County residents have now died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began last spring.

GC officials released information Tuesday night that said two more people had died from the illness. County officials also said that 70 county residents have now received at least one dose of a vaccine for the virus.

Tuesday night, there were 493 people in hospitals in Grayson County. That was 92.50 percent total patient occupancy. There were 205 people who went to the emergency room in Grayson County in the 24 hours before the report was released and 54 of them or 26.43 percent were COVID-19 related.

In that same 24 hour period 27 people were admitted to hospitals in Grayson County with COVID-19. There were 113 people in the hospital in Grayson County with COVID-19 in that same time period and 96 of them were Grayson County residents.

The county reported 78 new cases Tuesday and an active caseload of 548. So far, 6.083 people have suffered from the virus in Grayson County. And more than 53,700 tests have been given in the county.

Tuesday night, 235 of the active cases were in Sherman, Denison had 128 of the active cases and Van Alstyne had 38 and Howe had 26. Pottsboro had 25 cases and Whitesboro had 16. Gunter had 15 cases, Bells had 14 and Gordonville and Whitewright each had 13. Collinsville had eight cases and Knollwood had five cases. Tom Bean had three cases and Tioga had one case.