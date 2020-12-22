Most popular books at SPL in 2020

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

In a world where everything has been changed, it seems, reading books in one way many people dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, Sherman Public Library's Adult Services Librarian Sunny Purdin said both library staff and patrons have had to make adjustments to keep everyone safe.

Purdin released the following list of the most checked out books of the year for the library. However, she cautioned, that list does not include the books that were checked out digitally through services like Libby.

Digital books have been really big during the pandemic. Those who wanted to be able to flip their books' pages with their actual fingers were able to access the library's stacks in several ways.

"We've had curb side pickup," she said, where people can check out book either via the phone or over the internet and then just drive up and someone will bring the books out. Or, she said, people can come into the library.

"We do require masks," she said and they prefer that people practice social distancing as much as possible. The pandemic put an end, for the time being, to programs like story time and other social interactions at the library. However, Purdin said the staff can't wait till they start those programs back up again.

Here is the list of the most checked out books at the Sherman Public Library in 2020:

Fiction

"Fair Warning" written by Michael Connelly

"Walk the Wire" written by David Baldacci

"The Midwife Murders" written by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo

"Shadows in Death" written by J.D. Robb

"The Midnight Library" written by Matt Haig.

"Three Women Disappear" written by James Patterson and Shan Serafin

"Where the Crawdads Sing" written by Delia Owens.

"The Guardians" written by John Grisham

"Christmas at Little Beach Street Bakery : a novel," written by Jenny Colgan.

"The Sea Glass Cottage" written by RaeAnne Thayne.

Non-Fiction

"Caste : The Origins of Our Discontents," written by Isabel Wilkerson

"Too Much and Never Enough : How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," written by Mary L. Trump, PhD.

"GED Test Prep Plus 2020".

"The Way I Heard It," written by Mike Rowe.

"White Fragility." written by Robin Diangelo

"Nala's World" written by Dean Nicholson ; with Garry Jenkins.

"Rage," written by Bob Woodward

"The Total Money Makeover : A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness," written by Dave Ramsey.

"Praying God's Word : Breaking Free from Spiritual Strongholds," written by Beth Moore.

Life World War 2 : History's Greatest Conflict in Pictures," written by edited by Richard B. Stolley.

Young Adult

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," written by by J.K. Rowling

"Twilight : a Novel," written by by Stephenie Meyer.

"Cress," written by written by Marissa Meyer.

"Divergent," written by Veronica Roth.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes : A Hunger Games Novel," written by Suzanne Collins

"Orange : 1 Written by the Complete Collection," story and art by Ichigo Takano ; translation, Amber Tamosaitis

"Orange : 2 Written by the Complete Collection". story and art by Ichigo Takano ; translation, Amber Tamosaitis ; adaptation, Shannon Fay.

"Bone," written by Jeff Smith.

"Amulet. Book one, The Stonekeeper," written by Kazu Kibuishi.

"Legend," written by Marie Lu.