Shadden says good bye, ends 40-year career with Sherman

After four decades designing and planning modern Sherman, Scott Shadden is calling it a career.

Throughout the month of December, city officials and community leaders have thanked Shadden for his contributions to the city as the director of community development. In this role, Shadden had front row seat to development and growth in the city of Sherman over the better part of a half-century.

Shadden will be leaving the city of Sherman in January, capping off nearly 40 years to the day with the city.

"I have been fortunate to share in the visions and concepts that Sherman is a great place to live, work and raise a family," Shadden said in a news release. "Most importantly, I am thankful for my wonderful wife and family that have always stood by me and supported my efforts and dreams."

Despite spending four decades with the city, Shadden initially expected to only spend the winter of 1981 with the city as a construction inspector before moving off to something else.

"Originally I was just looking for something to fill up the winter and I was just going to work about six months," he said.

Sherman looked significantly different back then as Texoma Parkway was the major thoroughfare in town, the Grand Avenue bridge had yet to be built and the Sherman Town Center was a faraway dream for the city.

However, Shadden, in his man-of-few-words way, said he learned to enjoy his work and stayed with it long enough to take the helm of his department.

"It is always something new each day," he said. "People will walk in with a new project and it is something different all the time."

Shadden received his certification as a certified building official from the Council of American Building Officials in 1992 and the International Code Council in 2000. He is also a member of the code council, American Planning Association and Building Officials Association of Texas.

In the lead-up to his retirement many friends and colleagues praised Shadden for her efforts in molding the city into what it is today.

"Sherman Crossroads coming in doesn't happen without a Scott Shadden," said Bill Magers, Grayson County judge and former Sherman mayor.

Magers praised Shadden for his not only work on the town center, but also the Blaylock Industrial Park and the college overlay district, which protects many of the areas surrounding Austin College.

"We've had a lot of vertical development in an area that from 1990 to 2000 had zero property tax increase," Magers said.

Meanwhile, Sherman P&Z Chair Clay Mahone credited Shadden for teaching him extensively upon stepping into the planning and zoning commission. During his final P&Z meeting, Mahone thanked Shadden for his service and presented him with an award.

Other city leaders credited Shadden for being a constant, positive presence in the city and within the city employees and a valuable repository of information about the city.

" “Tex” knows so many people in Sherman, and knows about so much of Sherman’s history and how Sherman has changed over the years," City Manager Robby Hefton said, describing Shadden. "He has a story about his own life’s experiences that fit nearly any occasion, and he has made many friends in his time here. I am very happy that Scott is heading into a well-earned retirement after an admirable career, having made such a positive impact on me and so many others!"

For his part, Shadden said he was proud to have worked on the projects that led to development around the town center.

"We did so much building and zoning," he said. "Everything on 75 wasn't there. The intersection of 75 and 82 wasn't what it is today. The town center wasn't there, and I think that really is the project that made the city kick things into gear."