Police say missing Sherman man could be in danger

Sherman police are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the disappearance of a man who may be in danger. Police are investigating the disappearance of a Sherman man who went missing late last week.

Police officials said that Blake McCoy, 26, was last seen Friday night at around midnight.

Initially, police said McCoy did not fit the criteria of a critical missing person. However, in an update Monday, officials said information from the investigation indicated that McCoy may be in danger and upgraded his status to endangered missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Connors at 903-892-7346.