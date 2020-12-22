Patterson to replace Bush as County Clerk

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County commissioners started the process of saying goodbye to one county leader by assuring her replacement.

County Clerk Wilma Bush announced her retirement plans this week and the county commissioners voted Tuesday to replace her with Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson.

Patterson worked for Bush for a number of years in Clerk's Office handling elections before Bush convinced commissioners that the county had grown to the point that it needed a separate office to handle elections. Once the commissioners agreed, Bush put Patterson forward as the person to lead that new office. She has done so since that 2013 eventually over seeing the move of that office across the street from the county courthouse to its present location on Houston street.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the last time the county commissioners appointed a county clerk was in 1992. They appointed a man named Carney Wilson who served until the next election. County commissioners can appoint someone to fill out an unexpired term of an elected official, said Assistant Grayson County Attorney Craig Price Tuesday.

Magers said they didn't have to look very far to find the right fit for the office.

"The need for competent, experienced, trusted leadership in this position can not be overstated. It is important that there be no interruption in the daily function of this important office," he continued.

He said for that reason the person must be well trusted by the citizens of Grayson County. He said Patterson exactly fit all of those criteria.

"Ms. Patterson began her career in the County Clerk's Office in 2009. She was appointed as the first Elections Administrator in 2013 and we will all agree she has served admirably," Magers said making the motion to appoint County Clerk effective February 1, 2021.

"I want to say Thank You to the citizens of Grayson County and thank the voters for electing me for five terms and allowing me to serve them," Bush said. "It has been a privilege and an honor to serve. I want to thank the Court for appointing Deana. I will say that you got it right."

She said she looks forward to passing the torch to Patterson in the coming days.

Patterson thanked the court for honoring her with the appointment and said she is looking forward to continuing to serve the residents of Grayson County. She said she also wanted to thank Bush for the years that they have worked together for the county.