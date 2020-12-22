Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases peaked over the weekend then fell a bit Monday

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's COVID-19 active case count reached a high of 659 on Sunday before falling back to 566 by Monday. So far, 14 people in Grayson County have received a vaccine for the virus.

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management Monday evening said that the county reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and had an active case load of 616. Then on Sunday, the county learned of 43 new cases and had an active caseload of 659. On Monday, the county reported an active caseload of 566 with 121 new cases.

The active case numbers weren't the only thing increasing over the weekend. The county reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday bringing that number up to 148.

Additionally, the local and regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 also continues to rise. In Grayson County, that number was 20.96 percent on both Saturday and Sunday before rising to 21.14 percent on Monday. Regionally, that number was 17.48 percent on both Saturday and Sunday before rising to 19.71 percent on Monday.

On Monday, the total hospital occupancy for Grayson County was 92.63 percent. The total ICU occupancy was 98.61 percent with the COVID-19 occupancy of 43.66 percent.

So far, 6,005 people in Grayson County have caught the virus. There have been more than 53,700 tests given in the county.

On Monday, the greatest number of active cases was once again in Sherman with 233. So far, 2,653 people in Sherman have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began. In Denison, the current active case number on Monday was 144. Since the pandemic began, 1,288 people in Denison have been confirmed to have had the illness.

On Monday, 34 people had the illness in Van Alstyne, since the pandemic began, 365 Van Alstyne residents have been confirmed to have been infected. On Monday, 26 people in Pottsboro had the illness. Since the pandemic began, 311 Pottsboro residents have had it. In Howe on Monday, 23 residents were dealing with the illness. They are part of 220 Howe residents who have had to contend with the virus since the pandemic began. Whitesboro had 19 active cases on Monday and has seen 339 cases so far in the pandemic.

Gunter had 18 active cases on Monday and has seen 168 cases so far. Bells had 17 cases on Monday and has seen 145 cases so far. Whitewright had 13 cases on Monday and has seen 157 cases since the pandemic began. Both Collinsville and Gordonville had 11 active cases on Monday. Since the pandemic began, Collinsville has had 126 cases and Gordonville has had 59.

Sadler had eight active cases on Monday and has seen 57 cases diagnosed there so far. Knollwood had five active cases on Monday and has seen 27 cases so far. Tom Bean had three active cases on Monday and has seen 26 cases since the pandemic began. Tioga had one active case on Monday and has seen 54 cases since the pandemic began.