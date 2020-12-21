Suspect steals vehicle from TCC, returns it, steals another; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Dec. 15, an officer was dispatched Texoma Community Center in the 300 block of West McLain Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon investigation, it was learned a previously stolen vehicle had been returned, and a different vehicle stolen from the same location. A report was generated for theft of property $2,500-$30K". The investigation is ongoing.

Unlawful carrying - On Dec. 12, officers initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, the driver exhibited multiple signs of

intoxication. Further signs of intoxication were observed during sobriety tests. The

driver was also in possession of a handgun. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. An offense report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 12, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Montgomery St. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The victim stated someone stole the victim's vehicle on the morning of Dec. 12. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Theft - On Dec. 13, the officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Sam Rayburn Freeway East in reference to a theft. The victim reported tracking her stolen laptop to this location after finding it for sale on Facebook. The suspect possessing the laptop was located and the laptop recovered. The theft occurred in another city and had already been reported to that jurisdiction.

Assault - On Dec. 13, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a motel room in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a theft. While the theft was being investigated, the victim advised she had also been assaulted in the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy on Dec. 8. These two incidents were completely unrelated. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury for the alleged assault.

Theft - On Dec. 13, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a motel room in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to theft. The reporting party advised someone had stolen her wallet from her motel room on the night of Dec. 12. The wallet contained the victim's driver's license and $12 cash. A report was generated for thef tof driver's license.

Possession - On Dec. 13, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of N Grand Ave. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and hydromorphone. An offense report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram in a drug free zone.

Criminal mischief - On Dec. 14, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to her property located in the 900 block of South Hub Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 10-11. A criminal mischief $100-$750 report was

generated.

Burglary - On Dec. 14, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1700 block of East Chaffin Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Dec. 12-13. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Dec. 15, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Lamar St. Two vehicle occupants were found to be in

possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Offense reports were generated

for possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.