Drew Springer wins Senate District 30 seat

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

State Representative Drew Springer won the right to replace Pat Fallon in the state Senate District 30 seat Saturday. Springer defeated Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther

in the run off. The pair came to the runoff after a special election in the fall that featured three other Republicans and a Democrat. Luther had the narrow lead over Springer in the September special election, winning 32.04% of the votes to Springer’s 31.87%, The Star-Telegram reported on Saturday. Saturday, Springer's outcome was different. State-wide, he got 59.5 percent of the vote and she got 43.6 percent of the votes.

Senate District 30 is large and includes 14 counties including Collin, Grayson and Parker counties where Luther actually won more votes than Springer.

In Grayson County, Luther got 4,661 votes and Springer got 4.085. Only 8,786 people voted in the election. Early voters cast 4,287 ballots and election day voters cast 2,624 ballots.

Because Springer is a state representative, Gov. Greg Abbott will have to call a special election to fill his House District 68 seat.