JCPenney, reports thefts in Sherman, Calvary Baptist reports criminal mischief; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Possession of a controlled substance - On Dec. 15, Sherman Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of southbound U.S. Highway 75 and Lamar Street. The vehicle was stopped for failing to stop at a red light. Upon speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, a consent to search the vehicle was obtained. A search of the vehicle revealed a user amount of liquid THC. The contraband was seized and the case will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney`s Office.

Found property - On Dec. 15, Sherman officers responded to the 2500 block of N Hickory St in reference to a suspicious person. The caller advised seeing males carrying boxes in the area. Once officers arrived on scene, they located possible stolen property left behind a business by the suspects. A found property report was generated the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary - On Dec. 15, Sherman officers responded to the 1300 block of Mallard Dr. in reference to a suspicious male walking in the area. Officers located the male suspect who was in possession of stolen property. He was arrested for theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 15, Sherman Police Department received a 9-1-1 emergency call advising of a head-on collision in the 2000 block of US-75 SB. It was

discovered the driver at fault was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of

the highway and struck another vehicle causing a major accident with injuries. It

was determined the wrong way driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The driver at fault was admitted to a medical facility and filed on at large for

driving while intoxicated.

Theft - On Dec. 15, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property out of a locked vehicle located in the 1500 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec. 15. A theft of property $2,500-$30K report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 15, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the Sherman Police Department lobby in reference to a theft. The victim advised an acquaintance borrowed a chainsaw from him and then sold the chainsaw to a pawn shop. The chainsaw was worth $300. A report was generated for theft of property $100-$750.

Theft - On Dec. 15, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 900 block of Blanton Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec. 14. A theft of property $100-$750 report was

generated.

Deadly conduct - On July 5, Sherman Police responded to the 1000 block of South Charles Street to investigate a shooting incident. Evidence was located which established a residence had been struck by gunfire. The investigation is on-going.

Theft - On Dec. 16, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated two unknown suspects stole property from JCPenney, a business located in the 600 block of Graham Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec. 12. A theft of property $750-$2,500 report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 16, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from JCPenney, a business located in the 600 block of Graham Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec. 13. A theft of property $100-$750 report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Dec. 16, an officer was dispatched to a Calvary Baptist Church in the 400 block W Moore St in reference to someone entering the church vehicle and causing damage. A report for criminal mischief $750-$2500 was generated.

