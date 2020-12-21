GC Clerk set to retire

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County commissioners will be discussing the retirement of Grayson County Clerk Wilma Bush when they meet at 10 am. Tuesday at the Grayson County Courthouse.

Bush, a former legal assistant with the United States Attorney's Office for 11 years, has been with the county since she first won the seat in 2002. In all of that time, she drew only one opponent, Democrat Karen Spencer, in 2018. But Bush's ties to the county clerk's office go back further than her first election.

She began her career as a deputy county clerk in 1977 upon graduation from Denison High School. She graduated from Grayson College with a degree criminal justice.

"I want to thank the citizens of Grayson County for their vote of confidence in me for the past 5 terms and giving me the opportunity to serve. It has been my pleasure," Bush said in her note to commissioners announcing her plans.

Under Bush's leadership, the county clerk's office not only stepped into the digital age, it led many other county offices to do the same.

Though she has made many changes at the District Clerk's Office, one of the biggest changed the way the residents of Grayson County vote. From the almost her first day on the job, Bush told county leaders that the county needed to move its elections out from under her office to an independent office and hire an elections administrator.

Back when Bush was first elected, she handled elections and then Tax Assessor Collector John Ramsey handled voter registration. It took Bush about 10 years, and a lot of county growth, to convince county leaders to follow her advice.

In 2013, county leaders made Bush's handpicked elections clerk, Deana Patterson, into the new County Elections Administrator. The county would later purchase an old title company building across the street to house that new county department.