GC COVID cases nears 600, no new deaths reported

Staff reports

Grayson County announced 129 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday evening and no new COVID-19 related deaths. Those announcements brought the active case load down to 570 and the death total remains at 145.

So far more than 5,795 Grayson County residents have been confirmed to have had the illness and more than 52,383 tests have been given.

Free testing continues at the back parking lot of Midway Mall Monday through Friday. For more information on that, go to GoGetTested.com.

So far, 3,054 women and 2,741 men have had the illness in Grayson County.

On Thursday, the majority of the active cases were in Sherman with 242 cases and Denison with 157 cases. There were 27 cases in Van Alstyne and 24 in Pottsboro. There were 18 cases in Bells and 19 in Whitesboro. Howe had 20 cases and Whitewright had 14. Collinsville had 11 cases and Gordonville had 10. Knollwood had four cases, Tioga two and Sadler and Tom Bean each had three.

The ICU capacity at hospitals in the county remained at 100 percent on Friday and 35.62 percent of that was COVID-19 related. The local COVID-19 hospital capacity was at 20.96 percent. The report said that 25.68 percent of ER visits in the county in the last 24 hours were COVID-19 related. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 17.48 percent on Friday evening. The county does no release reports on the weekend.