Locals indicted on drug and other charges

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith released a list of people indicted this week.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week.

Joshua Boyd, 20, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Leo Jones Jr., 50, of Sherman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury family violence;

Marvin Axume-Medina, 34, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Eddie Jernigan Jr., 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ethan Johnson, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Lozano Ceballos, 31, of Denison — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old;

Gabriel Leyuas, 41, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

James Arps, 24, of Melissa — burglary of a habitation; harassment by person in a correctional facility and obstruction or retaliation;

Anthony Levere Dupree, 55, of Sherman — theft of property;

Shawn Schory, 41, of Wells Point — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family or household member, aggravated kidnapping facilitate safe release and continuous violence against the family;

David Phares, 35, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Arianne Wilson, 34, of Dallas — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Jessie Davis, 32, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property;

James Johnson, 32, of Aubrey — theft of material;

Antonio Jefferson, 27, of Denison — taper with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tyler Clark, 18, of Cartwright — burglary of a building;

Brendan Romans, 18, of Denison —burglary of a building;

Nicklus Vickery, 27, of Whitewright — burglary of a building;

Mario Muniz, 42, of Sherman — two counts of sexual assault of a child;

Justin Nolen, 37, of Whitesboro — bail jumping;

Joseph Hailey, 40, of Keller — theft of property;

Michael Gaines, 40, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ryan Trevino, 30, of Whitesboro — two counts of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury;

Malai Goodman-Willis, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brandie Glover, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Eric Hardwick, 27, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.