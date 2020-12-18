SUBSCRIBE NOW
Locals indicted on drug and other charges

Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Local people were indicted this week for drugs and other charges.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith released a list of people indicted this week.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week.

Joshua Boyd, 20, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Leo Jones Jr., 50, of Sherman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury family violence;

Marvin Axume-Medina, 34, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; 

Eddie Jernigan Jr., 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ethan Johnson, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Lozano Ceballos, 31, of Denison — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old;

Gabriel Leyuas, 41, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

James Arps, 24, of Melissa — burglary of a habitation; harassment by person in a correctional facility and obstruction or retaliation;

Anthony Levere Dupree, 55, of Sherman — theft of property;

Shawn Schory, 41, of Wells Point — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family or household member, aggravated kidnapping facilitate safe release and continuous violence against the family;

David Phares, 35, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Arianne Wilson, 34, of Dallas — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Jessie Davis, 32, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property;

James Johnson, 32, of Aubrey — theft of material;

Antonio Jefferson, 27, of Denison — taper with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tyler Clark, 18, of Cartwright — burglary of a building;

Brendan Romans, 18, of Denison —burglary of a building; 

Nicklus Vickery, 27, of Whitewright — burglary of a building;

Mario Muniz, 42, of Sherman — two counts of sexual assault of a child;

Justin Nolen, 37, of Whitesboro — bail jumping;

Joseph Hailey, 40, of Keller — theft of property;

Michael Gaines, 40, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ryan Trevino, 30, of Whitesboro — two counts of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury; 

Malai Goodman-Willis, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brandie Glover, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Eric Hardwick, 27, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.