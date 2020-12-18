Locals indicted on drug and other charges
Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith released a list of people indicted this week.
Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.
The following people were indicted this week.
Joshua Boyd, 20, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Leo Jones Jr., 50, of Sherman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury family violence;
Marvin Axume-Medina, 34, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Eddie Jernigan Jr., 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ethan Johnson, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Juan Lozano Ceballos, 31, of Denison — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old;
Gabriel Leyuas, 41, of Dallas — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
James Arps, 24, of Melissa — burglary of a habitation; harassment by person in a correctional facility and obstruction or retaliation;
Anthony Levere Dupree, 55, of Sherman — theft of property;
Shawn Schory, 41, of Wells Point — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family or household member, aggravated kidnapping facilitate safe release and continuous violence against the family;
David Phares, 35, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);
Arianne Wilson, 34, of Dallas — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;
Jessie Davis, 32, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property;
James Johnson, 32, of Aubrey — theft of material;
Antonio Jefferson, 27, of Denison — taper with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Tyler Clark, 18, of Cartwright — burglary of a building;
Brendan Romans, 18, of Denison —burglary of a building;
Nicklus Vickery, 27, of Whitewright — burglary of a building;
Mario Muniz, 42, of Sherman — two counts of sexual assault of a child;
Justin Nolen, 37, of Whitesboro — bail jumping;
Joseph Hailey, 40, of Keller — theft of property;
Michael Gaines, 40, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Ryan Trevino, 30, of Whitesboro — two counts of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury;
Malai Goodman-Willis, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Brandie Glover, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Eric Hardwick, 27, of Fort Worth — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.