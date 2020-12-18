GC active COVID-19 cases dip a bit, 1 more death announced

Staff reports

Grayson County announced 62 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening and one new COVID-19 related death of a county resident. Those announcements brought the active case load down to 493 and the death total to 145.

So far more than 5,666 Grayson County residents have been confirmed to have had the illness and more than 51,176 tests have been given.

Free testing continues at the back parking lot of Midway Mall Monday through Friday. For more information on that, go to GoGetTested.com.

So far, 2,972 women and 2,694 men have had the illness in Grayson County.

On Thursday, the majority of the active cases were in Sherman with 197 cases and Denison with131 cases. There were 29 cases in Van Alstyne and 25 in Pottsboro. There were 19 cases in Bells and 18 in Whitesboro. Howe had 16 cases and Whitewright had 15. Collinsville had 11 cases and Gordonville had eight. Knollwood and Tioga each had four cases and Sadler and Tom Bean each had three.

The ICU capacity at hospitals in the county remained at 100 percent on Thursday and 30.56 percent of that was COVID-19 related. The local COVID-19 hospital capacity was at 19.48 percent. The report said that 33.67 percent of ER visits in the county in the last 24 hours were COVID-19 related. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 17.28 percent on Thursday evening. There will be another report released Friday evening but the county does no release reports on the weekend.