Suspect arrested for assault of public servant, terroristic treat on police

staff reports

The Denison Police Department announced Thursday that a man had been arrested for assault on a public servant, resisting arrest with previous convictions, criminal mischief over $2,500, terroristic threat on a police officer and two Grayson County warrants.

In a news release, the department said police were responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex around 8:13 p.m. Wednesday.

"When officers arrived, they determined the person creating the disturbance had already left the scene," the release said. "Officers located the individual in the 1400 block of West Morton Street soon thereafter. The individual, Christopher Lee Frith, was found to be wanted for two outstanding Grayson County warrants. When officers advised Frith he was under arrest for the warrants, he kicked an officer multiple times and resisted arrest."

