Sherman man pleads guilty to fraud, robbery, theft of mail, burglary

GCDA

John Wayne Humbard, 31, of Sherman, Texas, pleaded guilty today to Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Theft of Mail, Robbery, and two counts of Burglary of a Building. The plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office requires Humbard to serve 25 years on one count and varied sentences on other counts. Humbard was sentenced by Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court. All the sentences will concurrent.

On December 30, 2019, Sherman Police responded to a convenience store robbery in the 2000 block of Crockett Street. Officers interviewed the store clerk who advised a man came into the store wearing a mask, demanded money from the register, and was holding what the clerk thought was a gun. When the surveillance video was shown to responding officers, they immediately recognized the suspect as Humbard. Humbard was arrested the next day and confessed to detectives that he robbed the store. Humbard was jailed, but made bond a few days later.

On March 9, 2020, Sherman Police responded to a business burglary in the 3500 block of Texoma Parkway. The owners reported numerous items stolen, including checks. About the same time, a motel clerk contacted Sherman Police to report seeing persons in the motel with a large amount of business checks. The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of the Sherman Police began conducting surveillance. Detectives observed Humbard and two other suspects attempting to pass a check at a near-by store. After following the suspects back to their hotel room, Sherman Police recovered a backpack full of stolen checks. Detectives interviewed all the suspects and obtained confessions that Humbard and another male accomplice spent the previous evening walking around Sherman breaking into businesses and stealing mail. Sherman Police were also able to recover a large trash bag full of stolen mail near Dillingham Elementary.

Through Humbard’s statements to the detectives, Sherman Police were able to link him to a burglary at an apartment complex on February 28, 2020 where Humbard broke into a mailroom and stole additional mail. Humbard was also linked to another burglary on March 6, 2020 at motel in Sherman where his mother worked. In that case, surveillance video captured Humbard using a grinder while trying to pry open a safe in the motel office.

“This Defendant has been committing crimes in our community since 2002 and has been locked up both as a juvenile and as an adult for other robberies. Every time he is released he goes right back to the same behavior. Our hope is that this sentence will put an end to this trend.” Said District Attorney Brett Smith. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Brett Smith.