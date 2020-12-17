Sherman man gets 40 years for ag assault with a deadly weapon

Staff reports

A Sherman man will spend at least the next 20 years behind bars after being sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday.

In a news release issued by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office, it was announced that Donald Owens, 54, of Sherman, has been sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence from an incident that took place in 2018.

Owens was convicted following a bench trial that took place in September.

"On the morning of November 4, 2018, Sherman Police responded to a call regarding an assault that took place in the 1700 block of Ann Street," the release said. "The responding officers determined the victim had sustained multiple lacerations. The victim was immediately transported by EMS to Texoma Medical Center. The attending physician who treated the victim testified at trial that the injuries were serious, left permanent scarring, and could have led to her death. The investigation determined that Owens and the victim were in a domestic relation when an argument ensued."

According to the release, Owens then picked up a knife and slashed the victim's face and neck. Owens left the scene and was arrested in Oklahoma later.

“Our main concern was to obtain justice for the victim. The fact that she can now live the rest of her life in peace means we did our job,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This defendant had a criminal history which involved prison stents in Florida and Texas and then he commits a serious violent felony in our community. He got what he deserved.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood. DA Investigator Tim Murrin also assisted in the prosecution.