Sherman apartment fire displaces four families

Sherman Fire-Rescue is investigating a fire in a vacant apartment that damaged two units and left several families displaced Wednesday night.

The fire department was first called about an fire in the Northridge Villas complex along U.S. Highway 82 between Texoma Parkway and Loy Lake Road. When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the second story.

"The initial investigation looks like it is just going to be an accidental fire," Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones said. "We don't know exactly yet the cause of the fire. We will be doing some investigating over the next few hours or so to determine exactly, but it looks like it is going to be an accidental."

Crews believe that the fire started in a first-story bathroom and travelled up the wall and into the second story. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single unit and put it out by 6 p.m.

Jones said the damage appears to have been contained to the original unit and one occupied neighbor, which sustained water and smoke damage.

About four families were displaced by the fire as power to the building needed to be cut. Jones said the apartment complex was able to relocate the remaining families to open units for the night. Power will likely be restored once an electrician can assess the site and ensure it is safe for the families to return.