Meals on Wheels Texoma gets boost from billionaire philanthropist

staff reports

Some of the money that billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gave out will be making its way into Texoma. Meals on Wheels of Texoma recently announced that it is one of the 384 non-profit organizations that has received money this holiday season.

The local location of Meals on Wheels will be receiving $1.5 million.

“There are no words to express our profound gratitude for this incredible gift," Meals on Wheels Texoma CEO Greg Pittman said in a news release. "This is a pivotal, transformational moment for our organization. After a very difficult year, there is just something incredibly validating about a gift of this magnitude and what it means to the entire Meals on Wheels Texoma organization. To be one of 384 organizations chosen by Ms. Scott and her team, well, it really is a Christmas miracle.”

The release also said that Meals on Wheels Texoma already has plans for the money.

"According to the organization’s CEO, Greg Pittman, this gift will conclude a capital campaign to fund a central kitchen which will be located at the existing facilities at the North Texas Regional Airport campus," the release said. "The kitchen will provide state of the art food production facilities with more the double the food production capacity to meet the needs of the community now and well into the future. "

​Meals on Wheels Texoma is a 501c3 not for profit organization founded in 1980 and headquartered in Denison, Texas which provides nutrition services and coordination of additional services and supports to seniors and disabled persons in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson Counties in North Central Texas.