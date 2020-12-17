4 new COVID related deaths in GC, total reaches 144

Staff reports

COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County rose by four on Wednesday bringing the total to 144. The county also announced 88 new active COVID-19 cases bringing the current active case count to 522.

To date 5,604 Grayson County residents have had the illness and there have been more than 51,115 tests given.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Wednesday said that the county's hospitals total ICU occupancy on Wednesday was at 100 percent and its total hospital occupancy was at 92.82 percent. That included a COVID capacity of 17.39 percent.

The regional COVID-19 hospital capacity was 17.36 percent.

Information received from Grayson County did not indicate a change in the number of active cases in each city from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Information from Tuesday and Wednesday said the majority of the local cases were in Sherman and Denison with 188 and 122 cases respectively on Wednesday. Van Alstyne had 30 cases and Pottsboro had 22. Whitesboro had 19 cases. Bells had 17 cases and Howe had 16 cases. Whitewright had 12 cases and Gunter had ten. Collinsville had six cases. Tioga and Gordonville each had five cases. Sadler and Knollwood each had four cases. Tom Bean had two cases.

So far, 2,899 women in the county have had illness and 2,617 men have had it.

The Herald Democrat reached out to GCOEM about the lack of change in numbers, but there was no response by the time of publication.

Free testing in the county continues Wednesday through Saturday at the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. For more information on how to get tested, go to GoGetTested.com