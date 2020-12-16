Texoma fugitive arrested in Massachusetts

Staff reports

A man wanted by the Denison Police Department was arrested in Massachusetts Wednesday. A release issued by Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Carlos Hernandez-Lara Jr., 43, of Denison was arrested in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Hernandez-Lara was arrested by the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit of the Massachusetts State Police in Woburn for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child stemming from a 2014 case out of Denison.

"In late 2014, Denison Police began an investigation of child sexual abuse," the release said. "By January of 2015 as the investigation was proceeding, attempts were made to locate and interview Hernandez-Lara, which were unsuccessful. In 2016, a Grayson County Grand Jury considered the case and issued an indictment."

While a warrant was issued for Hernandez Lara's arrest around that time, his whereabouts were not known until recently, the release said.

The release also said "Hernandez-Lara told the arresting officers his name was “Jose Ramirez” and also provided a fake identification.

"District Attorney Investigator Don Tran, who is a member of the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force, located Hernandez-Lara and is coordinating with the Marshals for his return to Grayson County.'