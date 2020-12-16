K9 finds drugs and narcotics; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman Police

Possession of a controlled substance - On Dec. 7, Sherman Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Texoma Parkway and Fallon Drive. The vehicle was stopped for a defective headlamp. A police K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle presented probable cause to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed several narcotics and a firearm. The case was filed with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office.

Reckless damage - On Dec. 7, an officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Bentbrook Drive in reference to a vehicle being damaged. Upon investigation, it was learned two vehicles had been damaged by an unknown contractor while a home was

undergoing repairs. A report was generated for reckless damage.

Duty on striking - On Dec. 7, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a driver hitting a mailbox in the 600 block of E Lamberth. The caller stated the driver crashed into a brick mailbox and fled on foot going northbound. Upon my arrival, there were two passengers next to the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and a report for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape under $200 was generated.

Unauthorized use - On Dec. 7, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. East Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. Officers conducted an investigation and determined the vehicle was stolen out of the driveway. A report for unauthorized use of motor vehicle was completed

Burglary - On Dec. 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry

into an unlocked vehicle located in the 300 block of South Heritage Parkway in

Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 4-5. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary - On Dec. 8, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of North Arroyo Trail in reference to a burglary. Officers spoke with the victim who advised suspects broke

into his home and stole a ring. An investigation was conducted and a report was completed.

Stalking - On Dec. 8, an officer spoke with a female in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department in reference to stalking. The female advised an ex-coworker continues to contact her by text messages and continues to drive by her place of work multiple times a week. A report for stalking was generated.

Criminal trespass - On Dec. 8, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a motel in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to Criminal Trespass. The reporting party advised a white female was on the property who had already received a

criminal trespass warning for the motel property. The female was located and the

criminal trespass warning was confirmed to have been issued on Nov. 22. A report was generated for criminal trespass.

