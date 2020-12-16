Active COVID-19 numbers rebound along with 3 new deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's active COVID-19 case numbers rebounded Tuesday from a weekend low of 378 to 462 active cases on Tuesday. One hundred and twenty-two new cases were reported.

After making a correction, the Grayson County Health Department said Monday's active case count was 378, not the 238 that was previously reported.

Additionally, the county announced three additional COVID-19 related deaths bringing that total to 140..

To date 5,516 Grayson County residents have had the illness and there have been more than 50,046 tests given.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Tuesday said that the county's hospitals total ICU occupancy on Tuesday was at 100 percent and its total hospital occupancy was at 92.87 percent. That included 19.01 percent of COVID-19.

The regional COVID-19 hospital capacity was 17.92 percent.

The majority of the local cases were in Sherman and Denison with 188 and 122 cases respectively on Tuesday. Van Alstyne had 30 cases and Pottsboro had 22. Whitesboro had 19 cases. Bells had 17 cases and Howe had 16 cases. Whitewright had 12 cases and Gunter had ten. Collinsville had six cases. Tioga and Gordonville each had five cases. Sadler and Knollwood each had four cases. Tom Bean had two cases.

So far, 2,899 women in the county have suffered with the illness and 2,617 men have had it.

Free testing for the illness in the county continue Tuesday through Saturday at the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. For more information on how to get tested, go to GoGetTested.com