SPD receive series of theft, burglary reports; other police reports

Staff reports

Sherman police

Theft - On Dec. 02, Sherman Police Department received a call in regards to a stolen vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East North Creek Drive and conducted a preliminary investigation into vehicle theft. The victim reported his vehicle was taken from the parking lot. A report was made for theft of property $2,500-$30K.

Driving while intoxicated - On Dec. 7, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W Lamar St. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in the driver's seat of a white 2016 Toyota Camry. The officer determined the suspect was intoxicated and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary - On Dec. 7, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Burglary. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into an unlocked vehicle located in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 4-5. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Found property - On Dec. 7, Sherman Dispatch received a call for found property. The caller advised the located possible narcotics and wished to turn it over to police. Officers

were dispatched and an investigation was conducted.

Interfering with an emergency call - On Dec. 6, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance in the 2100 block of North Loy Street. Officers investigated the incident. The suspect was arrested for

continuous violence against family. A case was also filed for interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Theft - On Dec. 5, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from the 3100 block of North Highway US 75 in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Dec. 5. A theft of property $100-$750 report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Dec. 7, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a 911 call regarding a major vehicle accident in the 1800 block of East Alma Avenue. Officers investigated the incident. The suspect was

arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams in a drug free zone. A crash report was also written.

Theft - On Dec. 7, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated a known suspect stole money located in the 1100 block of North Woods Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 2-4. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 7, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 5000 block of North Heritage Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 4-5. A theft of property $2,500,$30K motor vehicle parts or accessories report was generated.

Theft - On Dec. 7, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard in Sherman. The incident occurred between Dec. 5-7. A theft of property between $2,500-$30K motor vehicle parts/accessories report was generated.

