GC active COVID-19 case numbers fell over the weekend

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County's active COVID-19 case numbers fell over the weekend from a high of 432 on Saturday to a low of 238 on Monday.

After a straight week of increased deaths from the illness, the county's death total held at 137 over the weekend.

Saturday, the county reported 46 new cases of the illness in County residents and 33 new cases on Sunday. On Monday, the county reported 122 new cases, but the active case load fell from 432 cases on Saturday to just 236 on Monday.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Monday said that the county's hospitals total ICU occupancy on Monday was at 100 percent and its total hospital occupancy was at 92 percent. That included 16.54 percent of COVID-19. The regional COVID-19 hospital capacity was 17.09 percent.

The majority of the local cases were in Sherman and Denison with 158 and 97 cases respectively on Monday. Van Alstyne had 26 cases and Pottsboro had 20. Bells and Howe each had 14 cases and Whitesboro had 13. Whitewright had ten cases and Gunter had eight. Tioga had six cases and Sadler and Collinsville each had four. Knollwood had three cases. Gordonville had one case.

So far, 2,830 women in the county have suffered with the illness and 2,574 men have had it. More than 49,872 tests have been given for the illness in the county.

Free testing for the illness in the county continue Monday through Saturday at the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. For more information on how to get tested, go to GoGetTested.com