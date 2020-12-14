Suspect arrested for firearm 1 week after allegedly hit juvenile, adult by gunfire

Staff reports

A federal arrest warrant was signed on Friday for Johnell Lavell Barber II for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The warrant is in connection with a shots fired call that took place on in the 1200 block of West Crawford Street in Denison on Dec. 7.

An adult and a juvenile were reportedly struck by gunfire. The juvenile victim was flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital. The adult was treated at an area hospital and released that night.

"The warrant is the culmination of an extraordinary team effort from the Denison Police Department officers and detectives, Texas Rangers, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents," a DPD release said.

Barber was placed in custody on Friday and at that time was being held at Grayson County Jail.