Grayson County finished last week with 20 COVID-19 related deaths

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County announced four more COVID-19 related deaths of county residents on Friday. That made the number announced last week 20 and the number of people who have died such deaths since the pandemic began to 137.

Earlier last week, Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said just because the deaths were all announced this week doesn't mean they all occurred this week. There is a lag in the death certificate reporting with the state.

In addition to the new deaths Friday, Grayson County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 which brought the county's total active cases to 386. In addition, the report said the county's hospital total ICU occupancy was at 100 percent on Friday evening.

The COVID-19 ICU occupancy was at 37.68 percent in the county at that time. Local hospitals' capacity with COVID-19 was at 17.82 percent on Friday and the county's regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was at 15.93 percent.

That last number means there will be continued tightened restrictions on the number of people who can be seated in restaurants, allowed into stores, and receive elective procedures at local hospitals.

As it has been from the beginning of the pandemic, the larger number of active cases are in the county's biggest cities, Sherman and Denison with 147 and 88 cases respectively.

Pottsboro has 31 cases and Van Alstyne had 24. Whitesboro had 17 as did Bells. Howe had 16 cases. Whitewright had 12 and Gunter had ten. Collinsville had nine and Tioga had eight. Sadler had three cases. Tom bean and knollwood had two cases each. .

Free COVID-19 testing continues on the back parking lot at Midway Mall in Sherman Monday through Saturday. Go to GoGetTested.com for more information and to schedule a test.