Child dead after Sunday wreck in Denison; 3 more persons injured

Staff reports

A 9-year-old child is dead after a wreck on Sunday afternoon. In a news release issued by the Denison Police Department, three other passengers were injured in the wreck that took place near U.S. Highway 75 and Farm-to-Market road 84 in Denison on Sunday.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

"On December 13, 2020 at 4:17 p.m., Denison Police Officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near F.M. 84," the release said. "During the initial investigation officers were able to determine that the one vehicle involved was being driven northbound on U.S. 75 and for an as of yet undetermined reason, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the highway median, rolled over and landed upright."

The 9-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the seen and two adults and another child were transported by Denison EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

"Their conditions are unknown at this time," the release said. "Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers assisted in the investigation on scene."