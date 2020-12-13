SOSU hosts fall 2020 commencement

Staff reports

Due to safety and health concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Southeastern Oklahoma State University held its Dec 12 fall commencement in a virtual format.

“The health and well-being of our students, their families, faculty and staff continues to be our top priority,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom in a news release. “Unfortunately, holding large, in-person gatherings such as commencement are not advisable, according to health officials. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate this accomplishment in person, we believe this decision is in the best interests of the University.’’

SOSU 2020 COMMENCEMENT REIMAGINED went live on the Southeastern website homepage www.se.edu on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The event included pre-recorded comments from President Newsom; Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Golden, who will read the names of the honor graduates; Vice President for Student Affairs Liz McCraw, who will read the names of all other graduates; and Alumni Association President Andrea Rogers Mersiovsky.

Also, the University recognized the graduates in a unique way online.

Each graduate had its own webpage where family, friends, and the University community can post written and video messages of congratulations. Photos and other information were uploaded to the webpages, and graduates were able to share the site and photos through various social media platforms.

The following graduates from Oklahoma and Texas graduated this past weekend.

Oklahoma

Achille: Kimberly G Strange;

Ada: Cale Shannon Russell, Fisher Lynn Fulton, Gina R. Smith, Justin Lee Parker, Madison L Lamirand, Reilly N. May, Rusti Lynn Barnes, Sarah Deziree Hayes, Shania Gail Humphrey, Skyler Denise Clarke;

Afton: Cristi Lea Hudson;

Agra: Melody Sarah Kendrick;

Antlers: Amaya Eskue, Brittany Dawn Lopez, Chelsea Rae Bishop, Chloe Elise Duncan, David Almer Jobe, Jamie Lee Smith, Jesika M Jobe;

Ardmore: Aricles Wulfric James, Austin Thompson, Bryce Michael Smith, Candie J West, Carter Bryce Bowker, Corbyn Nikole Kelly, Daniel W Rowley, Elisabeth J Carpenter, Elizabeth Ann Harris, Elizabeth Jean Coon, Erica Lynn Collins, Jancen Harley Ackerman, Jessica Johnson, Karen Vian-Rawson, Kelly Joseph Ebberts, Kerry Martin, Kristina Lampkin, Luana G Antuono, Micah E Groves, Reginald G Thompson, Richard Mason Fowler, Ryan James Cargal, Sheridan Leigh Burns, Stacie Logan Ott, Trelynn Dashae Cohee, Tyler Joe Pumphrey;

Atoka: Amber E Frazier, Dustin Lee White, Emily Dawn Williams-Russell, Gaebrielle Bradford, Kimberly Joann Coffee-Canler, Lindsey Dawn Florence, Raven Destiny Greenwood, Rose A Shannon, Shanee Corrine McGuire, Stacie Michelle Mahaffey;

Barnsdall: Brittanie Lynaye White;

Bartlesville: Brandi L Williams;

Battiest: Toby A. Bean;

Bennington: Trevor Mitchell McWilliams;

Bentley: Mikaela Rachelle Hooper-Neal;

Bethany: Melissa Ann Herren;

Bixby: Shane Austin Murphy;

Blackwell: Bryson Wayne Kerr;

Blanchard: Brett Hodges, Jacquelyn Fowler Purser, Tara Nicole O'Hara;

Blue: Sonya Renee Parish;

Bokchito: Brianna Sha Iams, Josie Lain Harbin;

Boswell: Casey Austin Hitchcock, Dyani Josephine Hope Shores, Elizabeth McAdams, Malori Beth Riddle;

Bridge Creek: Jerron R Bisbee;

Broken Arrow: Ashton Nicola Buchanan, Harrison J Whitworth, Kayla Marie Thornhill, Kevin Randell Dotson, Larry Joshua Cisneros, Richard Patrick Burcham;

Broken Bow: Amber Nicole Bailey, Austin Michael Emery Jordan, Carley Ann Wiseman, Carrie E Huff, Chancellor Kelly Samuels Maxwell, Chase Michael Maxwell, Cynthia Rose Raub, Ieysha Rose Sanders, Jacob Callum De Los Santos, Kaden Reece Rowan Sanders, Kathy Lynn Tisho, Kimberly Nicole Stone, Kobi Erin Tomlinson, Makayla A Leak, Raphael Jr Ramirez, Shilo Brock Martin, Synthia Arielle Gauldin, Toni Lane Tait;

Burlington: Apryl Suzanne House Burleson;

Burneyville: Blake P Addison;

Cache: ReAhna Leann Kowena;

Caddo: Charlotte Rue Brantley, Jeremy Allen Proctor, Julie Lane Conn, Kali T Whisenhunt, Lisa C Mullens, Pamela Kay Springer;

Calera: Alexis B Canaday, Baileigh McGinness, Chelsey Lachelle Vail, Clayton Cooper, Delaney H Sherrard, Emily Terrell, Michael Bryce Thralls, Zachary Lyn Manry;

Caney: Shelly Renae Simpson;

Carter: Ashlee M Carr;

Cartwright: Bethany Leigh Rucker, Nynnett Gonzalez;

Cashion: David E Mays Jr.;

Chandler: Kyle W Goeller;

Checotah: James Nicholas Quinton;

Choctaw: Aaron J Fisher, Brently Allen Adams, Brian E Linley Jr, James Michael Mangrum, Joe Donald Seagraves, Scott William Mahnke;

Claremore: Amy Loraine Wolf, Sara Foster Walters;

Clayton: London Denise White;

Coalgate: Leslie Ann Parker, Loren Kay Helen Dunnam-Nohelty, Lucas R Ridley;

Colbert: Dylan Lee Jones, Hunter James Reeve, Jacob Clyde Andrews, Kristin Taylor Cummins, Marissa Alise Weger, Rachel Anders, Wanda Gene Martin;

Comanche: Stony Wayne Mitchell;

Covington: James R Sellers;

Crescent: Karl Tres Butt;

Crowder: Joshua Gene Motley;

Davis: Russell Dale Allison;

Del City: Erin L Mulanax;

Dewey: Lauren Danielle Bone;

Drummond: Bailey Brown Miller;

Duncan: Rashelle Delyn Crowley;

Durant: Aaron Kyle Umsted, Allison Hanson, April Allison Herring, Brittany Marie Marsh, Brooke Autumn Reed, Candace Thomas, Carley Ryan Schuessler, Casey Lee Green, Catie Lynne Simmons, Charlotte Thornton, Cierra Jean Doyal, Colby Jamison Hicks, Colton Michael Duehning, Courtney Lynn Maple, Derek M Dophied, Elijah Alvin Haworth, Haylee Jo Humphries, Jamie Summit, Jeffrey David Youngblood, Jeffrey Scott Williams, Jessica Coonrod, John Payton Anteau, Kaylie Dene Ragsdale, Keach Ballard II, Keely Star Patton, Kinion Blake Whittington, MacKenzi Fae Clapp, Mahalee Corene May, Noel Alexander Potter, Rebecca LaShelle Whitehurst, Riley Paige Reese, Santana Marie Milligan, Tanner S Hearon, Taylor Jared Olive, Teresa Jean Gardner, Tyler Thomas Campbell;

Eagletown: Patience Wilson Graham;

Edmond: Carrie Roberts, Christy R. Bonfiglio, Claire Tredway Clark, David Boyd Van Nostrand, Dustin Alan Duncan, Eric Wheeler, Guy Keith Mitchell, James P. Holman, Kimberly Wiggins, Sarah Golay, Savannah M Windham, Taylor Renae Block;

Elgin: Michael Lee Oliver;

Enid: Tambi Dawn Brown;

Eufaula: Blake Pittman, Jacob S Rippy;

Fort Gibson: Sheri Godwin;

Glencoe: Colby Don Torres;

Guthrie: Daniel Saunders, Nicholas Andrew Lyon;

Harrah: Christal A Green, Clayton Wagner, Jared L Ludi;

Hartshorne: Cassidy Jean Cooper, Dallas Ray Herring, Janah Evelyn Leah Barone, Shala R Smith;

Healdton: Autumn Elizabeth Simon, Mikaela D Blakemore;

Heavener: Kelsey Breann Janway;

Hendrix: Whitley C Ervin;

Henryetta: Clayton Donald Vaughn;

Hinton: Rhonda Resendez;

Holdenville: Matthew D Cowart;

Howe: Karen Armstrong;

Hugo: Bailey Cody, Benton Lee Payne, Breanna Jo Smith, Courtney Wesley, Devan Brooke Gardner, Jayleigh Ann Pettyjohn, Kendall Drew Searles, Kristi LeAnn Gallant, Mehlenie Myshuan Adamson, Michael L Lampton, Shawntae Briana Brown, Stana Self, Stephanie D Bryant, Tonie Danielle Johnson;

Hulbert: Chrissy G Marsh;

Idabel: Albert Josiah Birdsong, Becky DeWitt Shaw, Blake Alan Bell, Caitlyn A Ives, Kaitlyn Leigh Blackwell, Lori DeMoss Reesing, Shalee L Buzan, Shiena Rene Austin, Tammie Kim Gilbert, Tonia Natalie Turnage;

Inola: Jerome Polk Sterling;

Jenks: Alec T Brown, Alyssa Rachelle Duvall, Peggy Sue Morrow, Summer Wyers;

Jones: Gina Marie Ford, Samantha Jobe Caster;

Kansas: Logan Micah Robrahn;

Kingston: Amanda Lynn Barnes, Jamie Macon, Katelyn Bush, Kaytlin Shawn Bridgman, Pamela Ellen Bradley;

Kiowa: Jakob L Echelle;

Konawa: Matthew J Dean;

Lawton: Cory Robertson, Jennifer Ann Langston, Kaci Nicole Ervin, Kari M. Garza, Steven Riley Mowatt;

Leflore: Johnny Paul Johnson;

Lindsay: Ashley Elizabeth Caldwell;

Lone Grove: Alexis Braelyn Wade, Carmen D. Garrett, Derek L. Black, Marcus T Rousey;

Macomb: Christina Marie Gilliam;

Madill: Alexander J Tickel, Andrew Jacob Neese, Caitlyn Elizabeth Tynes, Joe Medlen, Joe Dylan Avery, Laura Hill, Sanjuanita Flores, Sharidn Quinn Pruitt, Stephanie Marie Johnson;

Marietta: Brandon James Ray Fincher, Shaylin Kay Nutter, Silvia Salas;

McAlester: Aireal Dawn Bennett, Brittany Nicole May, Caitlynne Breanne Barr, Jeanne Lorraine LeFlore, Justice Elona Smith, Kathryn C Woolsey, Rebecca McCabe, Ryan Scott Hongell;

Mcloud: Kasey N Thompson, Ursula F Hudson;

Mead: Daylan Robinson, Tisha Renee Giles;

Meeker: Julie Catherine Harbort;

Miami: Skyler Christian Neal, Tyler Lee Neal;

Midwest City: Alicia Alato, Delbert R. Allen Jr., LaDawn Gayle Butler, Lorrie Hart, Steven Edward Williams;

Milburn: Austin Donald Roach;

Minco: Ethan Lee McCathern;

Moore: Clinton Kenneth Turner, Desiray A-A Emerton, Fanchon Berryman, Jackie Rene Turner, Joseph Allen Zais, Kenneth S Bettis, Stephen Phillip Riggs, Taylor Cheyenne Bouseman;

Mooreland: Stephen Harris;

Morris: Roger B. King;

Mounds: Matthew Bart Caldwell, Stacy Lyn Adame;

Mustang: Bobby W Bragg;

Newcastle: Christina Ann White, Eric G Espinosa, Kathy Melaine Bergt, Lindsey Renee Ann Claunch, Londa F Barker, Stacey Rachelle Gaynor;

Noble: Lisa Conner;

Norman: Allen Howard Brock V, Brittani Nicole Pollock, David D Morris, David Robert Lee, Jeremy Noel Munoz, Laura Marie Lussier, Melissa Jane Berry, Rebecca Whitson, Samantha E. Lane, Tonya Renea Bonilla;

Okemah: Valerie J Williams;

Oklahoma City: Adam Joseph Freed, Anastasia Marie Stokesbury, Angela Daniel, Anna Fink, Apple Camero Caras, Bradley Joe Robertson, Brittany

Rae Lam, Brock Turney, Cecil QuanViko Roberson Jr, Davis Kline Rison, De'Armbri T. A. Haynes, Derek A Bryant, Dylan Thomas Ross, Erin L. Dulle, Erin S Camp, Frank I Shenold II, Grant Mitchell Dube, Jaison Mathew Varghese, James Andre McCoy, Jared D. Smith, Jason L Pritchard, Jayme Knox, Jeffery A Lewis, Jordan Marie Moorer, Joshua Brian Woodall, Julie Christine Farrell, Keristy Bliss Nieto, Kevin P. Yeagley, Laura Ann Culley, Marni Allyson Cariker, Michelle Langster, Omar Ali Hussein Al-Doori, Quang John Tran, Samantha Dyan VanOsdol, Samuel David Pettigrew II, Stacy Freed, Tayla Mae Wesley, Yvonny Mendoza Miranda;

Owasso: Kali Nicole Leifheit;

Panama: Hannah Paige Goines;

Pawhuska: Amy Marie Easley;

Perkins: Niki Dawn Burch;

Perry: Casey Dawn Wilson, Courtney Victoria Loveless;

Piedmont: Melissa Sue Cummings;

Ponca City: Blake Allen Hughes, Lyndsey Morgan Driggers;

Poteau: Kyla Bailey, Rebecca G Deatherage, Victoria Lynn Archey;

Prague: Frances Michelle Jack;

Pryor: Jamie Michelle Smith;

Ratliff City: Eddie Howard Jr;

Rattan: Kaci Miranda Stephens, Royce Cane Chandler;

Red Oak: Karsyn McKenzie Brigance, Katelynn Rose McCullar;

Redden: Jenna Morgan Pebworth;

Roland: Edward DeWitt Smith;

Rubottom: Taylor BriAnne Reed;

Sallisaw: Paula K. Padgett;

Sallisaw.: Morgan Alyssa Cavin;

Sand Springs: Carrie J Schlehuber, Jennifer Lynn Watkins;

Sapulpa: Jeremy A Rouintree;

Sayre: Brook Lee Plummer;

Shawnee: Aaron James Griffith, Andrew P Barry, Aron Wayne Pearcy, Ashley Marie Lupton, Brandon L. Bell, Cathy J Lees, Dakota Alan Little, Garrett Tyler Ansell, Heather D Deatherage, Kaddie L White, Lakota Jireh Ryan, Melissa Ann Riley, Ronald G. Arthur;

Silo: Dally C Cheek;

Smithville: Jenny Rebekah Hilton;

Snyder: Alisha Roberts;

Soper: Kaylee Grace Dennis, Kolton Kevin White, Morgan Elizabeth Atteberry, Payton Delana Amend, Tammy Tyson-Gravitt, Taylor Paige Herndon;

Spiro: Brian James Scamardo Jr, Caleb Isaac Dolan, Crystal Lynn Lester, Kourtney Aileen Rose Sisco;

Springer: Meg Leann Meyer;

Sterling: Brooklynn RaeAnn Brown;

Stigler: Chandler D Brown, Hannah Reid Hurst, Melanie D. Garman, Ronda Christine Cole, Stephanie D. Harrison;

Stillwater: Heather Balentine Mastin, Jenny Rennie Barlow, Jerry W. Rackley, Karetha Lynn Bruns;

Stilwell: Haley Patterson;

Stringtown: Katelyn Elizabeth Self;

Sulphur: Brittni Monroe Smith, Courtney Michelle Sisneros;

Tahlequah: Aubree Ann Korte, Audra Imhoff;

Talihina: RaeLynn Annette King;

Tecumseh: Kathryn Marie Webb;

Terlton: Kelly R Davis;

Thackerville: Jessica Dawn Wolfe;

Tishomingo: Jodi Michelle Holt, Lincoln Ross Priddy, Lindsay Marie Brantley, Nicholas Don Frazier;

Tonkawa: Joshua Torrence Medlin;

Tulsa: Ashley Bates, Calvin Lewis Gwartney, Emma Murreen Licht, Joshua B Roper, Sydni Maree Collins;

Tupelo: Trevor Colby Walkup;

Tushka: Kristyn Adara Kennedy;

Tuttle: J. Blake Dauphin;

Valliant: Ashley Danelle Bosserman, Bre Hardemon, John Mckinney, Leslie Roxanne Fenley, Michelle Holbert, Trista Fenley;

Vanoss: Clarence Dewayne Lancaster;

Vian: Breanna Rochelle Potter, Daniel J Weer, Leslie Staley;

Vinita: Chelsea Renee Peary;

Wapanucka: Kassey Nicole Harper;

Wayne: Cole Ryan Ellis, Samantha Shiann Kroen;

Whitesboro: Jace Dickson;

Wilburton: Carissa F. Hendrix, Cody Arnold, Darren D Harber;

Wilson: James B Goode, Ryan Austin Longton;

Woodward: Alexandra Dianne Nelson;

Wright City: John Tidmore, Kyla Blake Bean;

Yukon: Amanda Kay Fields, Ashley Dea Owens, Beverley A Curtis, Cory J Tanner, Denise Ann Starnes, Hilary Dawn Oltmanns, Lamar Ehren Schmidt, Reba Anne Yohannan, Shonta Shirane Anthony-Watts, Terri S. Becker;

Texas

Abilene: Monte Lorenzo Joe;

Addison: Pamala Dawn Mar;

Allen: Blessy Oommen Packayil, Myles A Nesbitt;

Argyle: Serina Nicole Gomez;

Arlington: Felicia J Richards, Thava Kumar Shanmugam, Vickie Marie Utley;

Aubrey: Aaron Conrad Walterscheid, Kristen Marie Smith;

Austin: Kellie M Paolillo, Kia Tonique Morris;

Azle: Jasmine Faye Wilson;

Baytown: McNeil Anthony Greenidge;

Beaumont: Matthew James Calvert;

Bells: Elyssa Singleton, Kaitlyn Taylor Branam, Macie Robinson;

Blue Ridge: Brevin Wiggins, Michael Glenn Genzel;

Bonham: Grace Elizabeth Johnson;

Borger: Juddson Michael Lopez;

Canton: John Chalmers Cade;

Carrollton: Alejandro M Guzman;

Cedar Hill: Micha Denise Marsh;

Celina: Benjamin Adam Wilson;

College Station: Reena Lee Gonzalez;

Coppell: Troy Lavelle Parker;

Cypress: Thomas Bradley Burrows;

Dallas: Antavius Jermond Draughn, Anthony Charles Lako, Brianna Nicole Thomas, Daniel Burgess, Florah Mangare, Jennifer Beesley Hood, Larry Chikira Lamb II, Michael Ikechukwu Nwosu, Monica Navarro, Nicolas Wren, Thomas Peters II, Ty Evan Aldridge;

Dayton: David Allen Tenorio;

Denison: Austin David Adams, Catherine Denise Wilson, Claudia Jeanette Gomez Norena, Ellie Dawn North, Jacob Dawson Shaw, Jared Heath Robinson, Katherine Lucile Harbin, Monica Wolf, Ryan Jacob Wilder, Victor Devon Scott Blanton, Zachary Taylor Burkhead;

Denton: Carter Michael Owen, Christopher J Linton;

Desoto: Frederick Louis Green;

Ector: Ethan S Norwood;

El Paso: Joi S Woodard, Letizia Angelique Hernandez;

Fort Worth: Adriane L Massey, Jason Tillery, Joshua Christian Tisue, Micheal L Miller Jr., Nathaniel Hollis, Robert Alvin Phelps III;

Friendswood: Madison Lynn Williams;

Frisco: Bryan L. Hutton, Jessica Seay;

Gainesville: Marlene Ranee Meharg;

Garland: Colton Charles Buckner;

Granbury: Eric J Brownley, Laura M. Brownley;

Grapevine: Savannah Leigh Vardell;

Gunter: Blakely Shane Hogan, Rosalba Tapia Adkins, Yessica Paloma Ovalle;

Hawkins: Gene Cole Harwell;

Houston: Darrin Andrew Wade, Frances Monique Lo, Jessica Nicole Miller, Karen Akler Akrong;

Howe: April Heather Snodgrass, Kaylee Marie Dwyer;

Humble: Jamaal T Haymon;

Hurst: Madison Bailee Bragg-Buckingham;

Irving: Kacie N De la Fuente;

Ivanhoe: Mary Elaine Cooper;

Jacksboro: Abbie Kinder;

Jefferson: Jaime Nichole Powell;

Katy: Austin Curtis Ronald Oliver;

Kendalia: Ryan Guillermo Ronces;

Killeen: Cody Benjamin Tyre;

Lampasas: Ethan L Cochran;

Laredo: Javier Arturo Mendoza Jr.;

Lewisville: Cameron Robertson, Kobe Jace Neal;

Little Elm: Andrew Michael Egert, Nadia S Tautolo, Tatum Rene Dobson;

Lubbock: Ashli Elizabeth Delavan;

Malakoff: Cheyenne N Robertson;

McKinney: Demarco Cobbs, Sergey Mirnov;

Melissa: Cole Alexander English, Crystal Robinson, Kimberly Dennise Carlos;

Mesquite: Raehgan Tatyana Shaw;

Midland: Maria Oluwayemisi Ajayi-Barua;

Midlothian: Ingo Eric Wyman;

Montgomery: Jamie Brown;

Moulton: Belinda Lee White Pustka;

Mount Pleasant: Laurie Lynn Cutler;

Naples: Jeremy Griffin;

North Richland Hills: Cameron Dale Williams;

Northlake: Cody William Locknane;

Palestine: Hunter Lee Lawrence, Nathan Duane Prater;

Paris: Adrian Thomas Hobbs, Benton Cobb, Christopher Hudson, Trinity Angelique McReynolds;

Pearland: Anthony Allan Rice;

Plano: Alexander Nicholas Hartdegen, Madison Kay Helms, Melisalyn M. Harris, Misty Rose, Stefanie Marie Smith;

Pottsboro: Chase Curry, Chloe Jewel Holderfield, Connor Davy Strocher, Crystal Ann Tumbleson, Morgan Walton;

Princeton: Mindy Lynn Schultz;

Quinlan: Kristen Taylor Wolfe;

Red Oak: Derrien La'keith Williams;

Richardson: Cheri Whatley Mouden;

Richmond: Olasunbo O Olawoyin;

Rio Hondo: Greg M. Peña;

Rockwall: Clayton Glen Collins;

Round Rock: Trevor Turner;

Sachse: Nina-Nga Guong Vo;

Saginaw: Carol A McCormick;

San Antonio: Bonnie D. Caraway, Luis Gerardo Castellanos;

Savoy: Ashley Ann Melugin;

Seabrook: Joseph Scott Viney;

Sherman: Alexa Claire Coffin, Cameron D Prieto, Casey Frank Ticknor, Catherine Olivia Estes, James R. Newman, Jarrin Aleesa Clark, Kelsey Lillis, Kenneth H. Cone, Macy Dyanne Bullard, Margaret Celeste Cobb, Michaela DeLaney Burrough, Sandra Sibrian Hoover, Sean A Rice, Tyler James Danner, Tysha Renea Jackson, Victoria Cheri Purdom; Chance Harrison Farmer;

Spring: John Michael Ballos;

Springtown: Tracy Lynn Johnson;

Sunray: Michael Shawn Lindsey Jr.;

Tatum: Shawnda M Kulig;

Texarkana: Natalie Keaton Windham;

The Woodlands: Ayesha Rafique;

Van Alstyne: Kinzie Nicole Randolph, Tara N. Ballard;

Whitesboro: Darby Lee Wallace, Kenneth Russell Fomby II, Scott D. Robinson;

Whitewright: Hayden Ray McDaniel, Simon Akers;

Wolfe City: Tracy Lynn Busby;

Wylie: Keely Rae Watson, Ontario Lawrence Davis II , Yayra K Apedo;