A local man was arraigned on a murder charge

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A local man facing a murder charge in Grayson County was arraigned on Friday. Lindsley Cravens was arraigned on a murder charges related to the death of Stephen Obar from November.

The arraignment is generally a person's first court appearance after being arrested. During that hearing, a judge reads the formal charges against the person and ask if the person has an attorney or plans to hire one or if the person needs to ask for a court appointed attorney.

The judge can also ask for a plea at this time.

Cravens' defense attorney Tim Brown asked the judge to reduce Cravens' bond. That request was approved.

According to information from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office that bond was reduced from $1,000,000-$500,000 with the condition that Cravens have GPS monitoring while awaiting trial.

Previously published reports show the case started on Aug. 28, when police were called to the Country Village Apartments on South FM 1417 at around 8:35 p.m. about a shooting.

When they arrived at building 17 of the apartments, they found Obar, 58, dead inside an apartment.

Cravens was also there and was arrested by the officers.

“The initial investigation indicated (Obar) was the boyfriend of the (Cravens’) mother,” a statement from the Sherman Police Department at the time of the incident said.