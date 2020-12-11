HeyDay fails health department inspection

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

One local entertainment area was told by the Grayson County Health Department that some things in the kitchen and other areas weren't exactly up to par recently.

Heyday, 5002 Convention Way, which opened in Denison just over a year ago, made the failing grade on an inspection conducted Nov. 13.

The inspection report noted that establishment had 31 demerits including losing points because the inspector saw an employee handle food with his bare hands. The inspector also noted that pizza was held at too low a temperature on the buffet line and that several items including hot dogs, brownies, egg rolls and potato skins were not sealed properly. There were also multiple meat and cheese products that had been repackaged and had not been properly dated.

In addition the inspector found several spray bottles in the establishment that were not properly labeled and the hand washing sink didn't have paper towels and it was blocked so the inspector could not get to it to wash her hands.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments made a "B" on their most recent inspections:

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy.120 W., in Denison;

Braum's Ice Cream, 710 N. Hwy. 75, in Denison;

La Cima Authentic Mexican Grill,21 FM 3556, in Van Alstyne;

The following establishments made an "A" on their most recent inspection:

Mt. Everest Grill and Bar, 2119 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Blimpie@Cardinal quick stop, 100 E FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Children's Tree Learning Center, 2532 Hwy. 82 East, in Whitesboro;

Frank's, 80841 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Sonic Drive In, 3400 U.S. Hwy. 75 N., in Sherman;

Café Blackbird, 309 W. Main, in Denison;

Dollar General, 300 S. Armstrong Ave., in Denison;

Family Dollar Store, 200 S. Armstrong, in Denison;

Meals On Wheels/Whitesboro Center, 105 Mineral Street, in Whitesboro;

Victorian Inns,1013 Hwy. 82 West, in Whitesboro;

Domino's Pizza, 1020 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

Sandusky Store,25524 Hwy. 377 N. in Whitesboro;

The Play House, 219 DeWitt, in Collinsville;

The Right Spot, 413 N Armstrong Ave., in Denison;

American Legion MIA Post #231, 133 Army Lane, in Pottsboro;

Lakeside Pizza, 81750 N State Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Preston Center Convenience, 83462 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Arby's, 515 Hwy 75 N. Denison;

Best Western Texoma Hotel & Suites, 810 N. US Hwy. 75 in Denison;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

E-Z Mart, 201 W Main Street, in Whitesboro;

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 US Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Asian Cuisine, 938 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Family Dollar Store, 1617 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

Denison High School, 4200 Hwy. 91 N., in Denison;

Gunter Nutrition, 508 W Main Street, in Gunter;

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 801 US Hwy 75 N., in Denison;