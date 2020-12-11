GC Covid-19 deaths continue to mount

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County has announced 16 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents this week. That brings the total number of such deaths to 133.

Earlier this week, Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said just because the deaths were all announced this week doesn't mean they all occurred this week. There is a lag in the death certificate reporting with the state.

In addition to one more death, Thursday evening, Grayson County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 which brought the county's total active cases to 420. In addition, the report said the county's hospital total ICU occupancy was at 100 percent on Thursday evening. The COVID-19 ICU occupancy was at 26.99 percent in the county at that time. Local hospitals' capacity with COVID-19 was at 16.61 percent on Thursday and the county's regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was at 15.77 percent.

That last number, continues the tightened restrictions on the number of people who can be seated in restaurants, allowed into stores, and receive elective procedures at local hospitals.

As it has been from the beginning of the pandemic, the larger number of active cases are in the county's biggest cities, Sherman and Denison with 164 and 98 cases respectively.

Pottsboro has 28 cases and Van Alstyne and Whitesboro were reporting 22 each. Howe had 21 cases. Bells had 17, Whitewright had 11 and Collinsville had ten. Gunter and Tioga were each reporting eight cases Thursday. Tom bean had five cases and Sadler had four. Knollwood had two cases.

Free COVID-19 testing continues on the back parking lot at Midway Mall in Sherman Monday through Saturday. Go to GoGetTested.com for more information and to schedule a test.