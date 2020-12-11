5 things to know about SCP's 'A Christmas Carol'

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Sherman's Community Players will premiere its adaption of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is underway at the Finley Theater.

Here are five things to know about the holiday production.

1. It isn't the same old "A Christmas Carol" everyone has seen a dozen times or more.

Artistic Director Josh Harris said the story is centered around a family named Caroll who gather every year at Christmas and perform "A Christmas Carol." As the play opens, the audience meets the Carolls at the end of year in which the family has suffered three different deaths.

"It is how this family is able to gather together after loss and show each other the true meaning of Christmas and the true meaning of redemption," Harris said.

2. The show was written by local playwrights Darrick Conroy and Derek George.

Harris said Derek George is a graduate of Howe High School and Southern Methodist University. He is also the Theater Director at Sherman High School. Darrick Conroy, Harris said, is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas and a graduate of the University of the Ozarks. He has volunteered with SCP previous. Harris said the two writers are actually best friends and have been working on this production for the past year.

3. There will still be ghosts and all of what makes "A Christmas Carol" so special.

Harris said it is the audience's familiarity with the Dickens classic that helps the show along. "It is unlike any show I have ever seen in the fact that the characters go from one character to the next and the next and you can completely follow it because you know the story of "A Christmas Carol," you know the Dickens characters. You can follow along in and out of the these scenes from real life situations into the Dickens text and it all just flows seamlessly together."

4. There are only nine actors in the show.

The show features performances by Rocky Massey, Pam Sanza, Carrisa Thompson, Scott Horsley, John Conroy, Faith Horsley, Amber Harrington, Jaden Petty and Samantha Stegman. Many of those actors have family members who are serving on the crew of the show to help control COIVD-19 worries.

5. There are two ways to see the show.

People can purchase tickets at the SCP box office to see a live performance of the show Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 20. Those audience members will be socially distanced throughout the theater and will be required to wear face masks or shields. Beginning Dec. 11, people may also purchase tickets that allow them to stream the show right into their own homes through Dec. 24th. For more information on that, call the SCP box office at 903-892-8818 or 903-893-8525.