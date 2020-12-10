Weekend cold fronts bring freezing temps, flurries to Texoma

Light snow flurries may be in the forecast for this weekend as cold fronts move through Texoma. The National Weather Service is forecasting that two cold fronts could bring freezing temperatures and a taste of winter to North Texas in the coming days.

The weather is expected to shift starting on Friday when the first wave of cold weather passes through the region.

"We are looking at a pretty good chance for rain in the morning," meteorologist Juan Hernandez of the NWS Fort Worth field office said. "It looks like it is going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms."

The cold weather is expected to mix with these storms by mid-afternoon and lead to lower temperatures.

Saturday is expected to be cool, but clear with a high of 52 degrees and lows dropping to about 35 degrees during the night.

A second cold front is expected to enter the area some time Sunday morning leading to highs in the mid 40s. This will be when the region has its best chance of seeing snow.

Despite the snow being a possibility, Hernandez said there was little to no chance of accumulation.

"We have been looking at the chance of some snowflakes mixing in early Sunday morning," Hernandez said. "That potential is pretty low, and even if we do see some snowflakes, we are not expecting any accumulation or any impacts."

Temperatures will drop further Sunday night and into Monday morning when the lows are expected to plummet into the high 20s.

However, breezy weather Sunday is expected to dry out most of the rain from Sunday morning and Hernandez said there is little concern for the rainwater freezing.