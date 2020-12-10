COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise in Grayson County this week

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

So far this week, Grayson County had announced 15 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents. That includes the four announced Wednesday evening and the 11 announced earlier this week.

In total the county has lost 132 people to the illness. Grayson County also announced 24 additional active cases Wednesday which brought the total active cases to 428. So far, more than 5,000 people have suffered from the illness and more than 47,565 tests have been given.

As it has been since the pandemic began, the majority of the new cases have been in the county's two biggest cities. Sherman was reporting 172 cases on Wednesday and Denison 88. Pottsboro had 31, Whitesboro had 29, and Howe had 25. Van Alstyne had 18, Bells had 17, Whitewright had 12 and Gunter had 11. Collinsville had nine cases, Tioga had six and Tom Bean had five. Sadler had three cases and Knollwood had two cases.

So far, 2,631 of the people to suffer from the illness have been women and 2,424 have been men. People in their 40s have suffered the most infections of the illness in Grayson County with 828 cases. Then, people in their 20s and 30s are suffering at almost the same rate with 795 cases in 20-year-olds and 796 in 30-year-olds. There have been 749 people in their 50s confirmed with the illness and 655 people below the age of 20 who have been confirmed to have had the illness. Six hundred and three people in their 60s have had the illness and 397 in their 70s have had it. Only 232 people in their 80s have had been confirmed to have had the illness.

The report released by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management shows that the percentage of local hospital patients who had COVID-19 was 14.95 percent on Wednesday and the Regional percentage was 15.88 percent.

That last number, continues the tightened restrictions on the number of people who can be seated in restaurants, allowed into stores, and receive elective procedures at local hospitals.

Free COVID-19 testing remains available at the Midway Mall back parking lot Monday through Saturday. For more information and to schedule a test, go to GoGetTested.com.