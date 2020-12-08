DPD reports juvenile, adult shot in Denison Monday

Staff reports

A juvenile victim is recovering in a Dallas-area hospital after reportedly being shot in Denison Monday evening.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, Denison police said there were two victims that were reportedly struck by gunfire.

"On December 7, 2020, at 8:18 p.m., Officers with the Denison Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Crawford Street," the release said. "The investigation revealed one adult and one juvenile had been struck by gunfire. The victims were treated at a local hospital. The juvenile victim was later flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition."

The release also said that the adult victim was treated for injuries and was later released by the hospital.

"This case is still under investigation however; this incident is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," the release said. "The Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Denison Police Officers and Detectives with the investigation."

If anyone has information that could help police investigating this case, call the department at 903-465-2422.