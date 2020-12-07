Grayson County continues under COVID restrictions

Staff reports

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said Thursday marked the seventh consecutive day of regional COVID-19 hospitalizations making up over 15% of hospital capacity.

Friday those numbers continued to grow. Forty-five new cases of the virus were announced Friday. There were 366 active cases and no new deaths announced.

More than 4,200 people in Grayson County have recovered from the virus.

The local hospital capacity with COVID was 16.5 percent and the regional hospital capacity with COVID was 15.15 percent.

A noticed released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers had received a information from Dr. Hellerstedt, Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services about additional restrictions for counties in this region.

Grayson County's region according to State Health Services includes Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.

The release said, "On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-32, which superseded GA-30. Significantly, GA-32 updates the thresholds for areas with high hospitalizations. The new definition of areas with high hospitalizations is:

"Any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.

"For the past seven days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area E as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, making it an area with high hospitalizations as defined above.

"As a result, as of December 5, 2020, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to return to maximum50 percent occupancy levels, except in any county that separately qualifies for the greater occupancy levels because it has minimal cases of COVID-19 under the Department of State Health Services attestation process."

In Grayson County, the greatest number of cases Friday were in Sherman with 146 cases. Denison had 94 cases and Bells has 15. Howe had 17, Van Alstyne had 13 cases and Pottsboro had 11 cases. Collinsville had four cases and Tioga had three. Sadler had four cases, Tom Bean had three and Gordonville had one. Whitesboro had 34, Whitewright had 10, and Gunter had 11.

So far, 4,290 people in Grayson County have had the illness. More than 44,900 tests have been administered.