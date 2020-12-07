Expect traffic shift at US 82

Texas Department of Transportation

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a major shift for westbound traffic on US 82 in Fannin County will occur the week of Dec. 14, weather permitting.

Westbound traffic traveling on US 82 from near the State Highway 121 intersection to approximately 11 miles east will move onto the newly constructed lanes, providing a divided highway. This will result in two lanes of traffic westbound for the entire length of the 20-mile construction corridor. Meanwhile, all eastbound traffic will remain in one lane, officials said.

The lane switch is set to occur on Dec. 16, but this date may shift pending weather conditions or other unforeseen events.

Drivers who travel frequently in this area, and those who desire to cross from the north, are advised that all driveways, county roads and FM roads will include a full stop at their intersection with US 82. After the stop, traffic can proceed to cross over to the median.

The contractor, Austin Bridge & Road Services LP, will place stop signs at these locations before the traffic switch occurs, and will place message boards along some roads to alert drivers to the new stop signs.

This road construction project in Fannin County will expand US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.