Early voting starts this week for Senate District 30 runoff

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

In a year that seems like elections were just around every corner, early voting for the last one starts next week in Grayson and other Texas counties.

The runoff will pit Republicans Dallas Salon owner Shelley Luther against Drew Springer to see who will replace Pat Fallon in Texas' Senate District 30.

The election is set for December 19 but early voting starts Wednesay.

replace Pat Fallon in the District 30 Senate seat.

However, she didn’t win by enough votes to stop a run off.

Back in November, Luther won 4,107 of the 10,818 votes cast Grayson County in the election. In Grayson County, her runner up was Democrat Jacob Minter with 2,582 votes. But, the fellow who will face Luther in the run off, Republican Drew Springer received 2,582 votes in Grayson County. Republicans Chris Watts and Andy Hopper received 583 and 282 votes respectively.

The Secretary of State’s website says that Luther received 21,814 votes throughout the 14 counties that make up the district and Springer got 21,903 of the votes in those counties.

Starting Wednesday, Grayson County voters can cast ballots at any one of four places including the Grayson County Elections Administration Office, 115. W. Houston in Sherman, The Sub Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison, Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal, and Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main.

Wednesday through Friday, voters can cast ballots at those locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then on Dec. 14 and 15, voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, voters can cast ballots in the same locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.