Sherman leaders receive update on TxDOT road projects

Sherman city leaders will receive an update Monday night on the status of major Texas Department of Transportation roadway projects within the city,

TxDOT Paris District Engineer Noel Paramanantham will speak to the Sherman City Council regarding the ongoing work on U.S. Highway 75 as a part of the "Gap" project — a roadway improvement that will see a four-mile segment of the highway brought up to interstate standards.

The update comes nearly one year after crews began work near FM 1417 on what is expected to be a three-year list of projects. The improvements will see the highway expanded to a total of six lanes, with improved access and other changes north to State Highway 91.

Other improvements will be made at the intersection of U.S. hwy. 75 and U.S. Hwy. 82 aimed at reducing congestion.

Other TxDOT projects that will be discussed include improvements along FM 1417 and FM 691.

In other transportation matters, the city will consider issuing a request for bids for the next phase of improvements to Moore Street between W. Travis and FM 1417.

The construction would build out the first two lanes of what is expected to become a four-lane divided roadway.

City officials would also like to install a 12-inch water main along the roadway, if funding allows.

The Council is expected to meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.