Southmayd man indicted in wife's death

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

A Southmayd man was indicted this week on a murder charge in the September death of his wife. The indictment against Richard Pence, 50, is a formal charge and not considered evidence of guilt.

The Southmayd Police Department arrested Pence for murder on Sept. 26.

A news release issued by the department at that time said at 12:05 p.m., Southmayd police received a report of a death at a home in the 500 hundred block of Windy Lane.

When police arrived, they found Pamela Ann Pence, 60, dead at the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Ray Pence II, 50, was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail on a charge of murder, the release said.

The Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Grayson County court records show that Richard Pence II was booked into the Grayson County Jail and bond was set at $900,000. No attorney was listed on the court records.