For the 3rd day in a row GC announces another COVID death

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County has now lost 116 people to COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The county announced one more death on Wednesday.

Additionally, the county announced 82 new cases of the virus bringing the active case count to 372 on Wednesday evening.

Since the pandemic began, 4,670 people have been diagnosed with the illness and more than 44,004 tests have been administered to county residents.

At this point, a report from Grayson County shows that more women have had the virus than men. 2,410 women have had it and 2,260 men have been confirmed to have the illness.

On Wednesday, the city with the largest number of cases was once again Sherman with 150 cases. Denison had 88 cases. Whitesboro had the third largest active case count with 38. Van Alstyne had 15 cases, Bells had 14, and Pottsboro had 13 cases. Whitewright and Gunter each had 12 cases and Collinsville had seven cases. Toga had four cases and Sadler had three. Gordonville had two cases and Tom Bean had one.

In the 24 hours before the report was released Wednesday, there were 169 emergency room visits in hospitals in the county. Forty-nine, or 28.99 percent, of them were COVID-19 related.

Nineteen people were admitted to local hospitals with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and there were a total of 62 county residents in the hospital with COVId-19 during that same time period. There were a total of 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county during that time frame which is 15.92 percent of hospital capacity in Grayson County.

That is down some from Tuesday but still exceeds the regional hospitalization rate of 15 percent that will trigger tightening guidelines set out by Gov. Greg Abbott.

That regional rate has to be over 15 percent for seven consecutive days to trigger the changes and the region that includes Grayson County is on day six of over 15 percent according to a report released by the county.

Grayson County is in a region that includes Collin, Cooke, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kauffman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somerville, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

If the rate remains above 15 percent then all hospitals in the area will have to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition, or to preserve life of a patient according to their doctor. Also under the restrictions triggered by the high hospitalization numbers, any business that is currently operating at 75 percent of capacity will have to cut back to 50 percent.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at Midway Mall in Sherman from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get tested, go to GoGetTested.com for more information.