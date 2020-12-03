Assaults and drug charges fill Grayson County indictments

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office this week released a list of people recently indicted.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Anthony Martinez,52, of McKinney — DWI 3rd or more;

Jay Davidson, 37, of Pottsboro — assault causing bodily injury family violence impede breathing;

Dustin Hinson,23, of Whitewright—indecency with a child exposure;

Bryan Sherrard, 40, of Wylie —assault causing bodily injury family violence;

Jennifer Henderson, 43, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (methamphetamine);

David Gresham, 64, of Pilot Point — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Stephanie Mangrum, 27, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Taylor Herd, 27, of Sherman — DWI with a child under 15;

Justin Smith, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Ginger Crain, 41, of Pottsboro — three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Lauren Darling, 23, of Denison — assault family member impede breathing;

Daryll Bolden Jr, 29, of Houston — tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Joshua Canoy, 24, of Bells —possession of a controlled substance (heroin) Jaden Armstrong, 24, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol), possession of a controlled substance (ketamine);

Emily Cavanaugh,18, of Whitewright — aggravated assault causing serious bodily Injury;

Jamal Marsh,18, of Sherman —burglary of a habitation, engage in organized criminal activity, and theft of firearm;

Dasteveion Moore,19, of Dallas — burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, and engage in organized criminal activity;

Daniel McKenney,40, of McKinney —possession of a controlled substance;

Justin Smith, 35, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Anthony Knapp, 22, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Daniel Lee Gonzales Jr., 18, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine);

Brandon Duckworth, 39, of Denison —prohibited sexual conduct;

Kendrick Roberson, 37, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Franklin Simmons, 33, of Dallas — assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions;

Json Jones, 23, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)';

Larry Thackery, 67, of Sherman — theft of property with two or more previous convictions;

Steven Slaton, 34, of Ross — theft of property;

Whitney Johnson, 33, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Adrian Monroy, 21, of Sherman — possession of marijuana;

Badley Beckley, 38, of Denison — possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Alisha Causby, 31, of Van Alstyne —Prohibited substance in a correctional facility (methamphetamine);

Lehua Mauala, 34, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jack Vaughn, 39, of Gunter — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Christopher Reeves, 30, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Derrick Harris, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Victoria Alvarez, 30, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

David Roberts, 24, of Sherman — theft of firearm;

Michael Harper, 59, of Sherman —assault family violence impede breathing;

Christian Villalobos, 28, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility (alprazolam and marijuana);

Alonso Mendoza, 37, of Colorado —DWI 3rd or more.