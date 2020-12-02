Grayson County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday evening.

That brought the total number of such deaths to 115 on Tuesday evening. So far there have been at least 4,588 people who have had from the illness. There have been 43,846 tests given in the county since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the county also announced 41 new cases which brought the active caseload to 312. Those cases were in the following cities:

Sherman had 113 cases, Denison had 73. Whitesboro had 34 and Van Alstyne had 19. There were 14 cases in Pottsboro, 12 in Gunter and 11 in Whitewright. There were ten cases in Howe, nine in Collinsville, eight in Bells and four in Tioga. There were three cases in Sadler, and two in Gordonville.

There were no actively infected inmates at the Grayson County Jail.

In the 24 hours before the report was issued on Tuesday evening, there were 192 emergency room visits in the county. Fifty-two of them were suspected to be COVID-19 related. Sixteen of those people were admitted to the hospital. There were 65 Grayson County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 100 people hospitalized in the county with the illness total.

That is 18.08 percent of the local hospital capacity which far exceeds the regional hospitalization rate of 15 percent that will trigger tightening guidelines set out by Gov. Greg Abbott.

That regional rate has to be over 15 percent for seven consecutive days to trigger the changes and the region that includes Grayson County is on day five of over 15 percent according to a report released by the county.

Grayson County is in a region that includes Collin, Cooke, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kauffman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somerville, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

If the rate remains above 15 percent then all hospitals in the area will have to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition, or to preserve life of a patient according to their doctor. Also under the restrictions triggered by the high hospitalization numbers, any business that is currently operating at 75 percent of capacity will have to cut back to 50 percent.

Earlier this week, the Statesman reported that the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Texas is experiencing a "full resurgence" of COVID-19. A report released Monday said that 77 percent of the state's 254 counties have at least moderate levels of community transmission of the illness and 53 percent of the counties have a high rate of transmission.

The Task force said the current rate of hospitalizations due to the virus in Texas is unsustainable and mitigation efforts must increase.

The report said that mitigation efforts must include the wearing of masks at all times when in public places and called for a significant reduction in the capacity of indoor spaces.

On Tuesday, the Statesman said, ten of the state's 22 hospital regions exceeded the 15 percent threshold and six of them have done so for at least seven consecutive days.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at Midway Mall in Sherman from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get tested, go to GoGetTested.com for more information.