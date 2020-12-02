Fire officials investigate death following Sunday fire

Grayson County fire officials are investigating a death of a man following a residential fire Sunday morning.

A fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the Preston Shores near Pottsboro. The North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department was to first to arrive and found a mobile home ablaze with a heavy fire. Locust, Pottsboro, Preston and Denison fire departments provided back up.

The fire appears to have been started on an exterior wood deck by a charcoal grill. Fire officials noted that the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

Firefighters found a 46-year-old male victim decease in the bathroom of the mobile home. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, and an autopsy is expected, Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Weda said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.