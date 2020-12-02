Dry days, cold nights ahead for Texoma

Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The Grayson County area didn't get lucky enough to see much rainfall on Wednesday and the chances don't get better for the weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said the area is under moderate drought conditions so a little more rain wouldn't be a bad thing.

However, rain is not in the cards through the early part of next week.

"It looks pretty nice and dry for the weekend," Sanchez said of the upcoming shopping weekend. While shoppers who do brave the stores won't have to worry about carrying around rain gear, they might want to delay their starts each day.

Sanchez said the nights and early mornings will be cold with lows around freezing but the days will warm nicely. She said the highs on Friday in the upper 50s and then in the 60s on Saturday before going back into the 50s on Sunday.

She said another mild cold front heads into the area in the early part of next week, but it is expected to be a dry one.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is used to determine the potential for forest fires during seasons of drought. The KBDI is based on temperature estimates and precipitation gathered from weather stations and analyzed by experts at the Texas Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows Grayson County had a KBDI average of 404 on Wednesday. To consider a burn ban for the county, Grayson commissioners require that number to be 650 or above.

The county is currently not under a burn ban, but that doesn't always mean it is safe to burn. For more information about making sure that trash burning is safe, see the following resource: https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/upload/page/0271/docs/Outdoor_Burning_in_Texas.pdf.