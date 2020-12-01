Texoma nurse killed in murder-suicide

McKinney police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a Texoma Medical Center that left a Texoma Medical Center nurse dead last week.

The McKinney Police were called at 7:32 a.m. to investigate a missing person report. A juvenile told police that she had not seen her mother.

Officers responded to a residence in the 6300 block of Canyon Crest Drive to investigate the disappearance. Upon entry into the residence, police located one female victim, identified as Marjorie Tate, 54, who was deceased with a gunshot wound.

A male, identified as her boyfriend, Marcus Tate-Clay, 42, was also located deceased with what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are describing the case as a murder-suicide and the investigation is still ongoing.

Officials with TMC have confirmed that Tate worked at the hospital as a registered nurse.