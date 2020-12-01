257 new COVID cases over Thanksgiving, 5 new deaths

Staff reports

More than 200 new COVID-19 cases were discovered between the last report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday and the newest report released Monday evening. During that same period, there were five new COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 4,100 active cases of the virus in Grayson County and 113 COVID-19 related deaths. More than 43,000 tests have been given in the county.

There have been more than 1,100,000 cases in Texas with more than 21,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

In the report released Monday, GC OEM announced there were 53 new cases on Thanksgiving, 38 new cases on Friday, 46 new cases on Saturday, 51 on Sunday and 69 on Monday. All five new COVID-19 related deaths were included on report about Monday's new findings.

As of Monday evening, there were 331 active cases of the virus. Grayson County peaked in November with more than 520 active cases at one time.

The highest number of cases on Monday were in Sherman with 124 cases. Denison had 72 cases, Whitesboro each had 37 cases and Pottsboro had 20. Van Alstyne had 15 cases, Gunter had 12 cases, Collinsville had nine cases, Whitewright had 12 cases and Howe had eight. Gordonville had 2 cases and Bells had eight cases. Sadler had three cases, Tioga had five cases and Southmayd had two cases. Knollwood and Tom Bean had no active cases along with Dorchester.

COVID-19 testing began at Midway Mall in Sherman on Monday. Information about he testing conducted by Go Get Tested can be found at GoGetTested.com.